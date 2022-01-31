Aviva PLC Invests $1.59 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 752.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $279.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $233.13 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

