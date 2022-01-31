Aviva PLC Invests $1.47 Million in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

