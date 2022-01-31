Aviva PLC Has $1.14 Million Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCM. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.11. HUTCHMED has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.