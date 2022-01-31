Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.14. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,132.72). Also, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £157,600 ($212,628.17).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.