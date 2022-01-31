Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.
AV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.20).
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 433.50 ($5.85) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.14. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 332.60 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 445.20 ($6.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.32 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
