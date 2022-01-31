Avenir Corp Purchases 28,836 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Cytosorbents makes up about 1.0% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avenir Corp owned about 3.21% of Cytosorbents worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.66. 622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,411. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

