Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $737.01 Million

Analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to post $737.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.10 million and the lowest is $735.92 million. Avaya posted sales of $743.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVYA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,110. Avaya has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

