Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avant Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.73.

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Avant Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

