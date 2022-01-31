Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE:AGR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Avangrid by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.