Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head to Head Contrast

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 CACI International 0 1 5 0 2.83

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 208.96%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $308.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than CACI International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CACI International $6.04 billion 0.95 $457.44 million $18.40 13.33

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11%

Summary

CACI International beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

