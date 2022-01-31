Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

