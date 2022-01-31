Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Short Interest Down 48.8% in January

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AUNFF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. Aurcana Silver has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Get Aurcana Silver alerts:

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.