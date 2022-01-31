AtromG8 Achieves Market Cap of $1.48 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AtromG8 has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $7,464.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00048111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.93 or 0.06846788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,931.26 or 1.00106015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052251 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

