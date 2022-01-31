Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.90.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.23, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 133.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 262.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

