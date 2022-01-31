Assetmark Inc. Sells 834 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.73 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $51.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

