Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $360.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $224.82 and a 52 week high of $377.36.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

