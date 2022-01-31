Assetmark Inc. Purchases 938 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Several analysts have commented on DRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.