Assetmark Inc. Invests $836,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $110.29 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $120.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

