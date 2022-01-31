Assetmark Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 388.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESNT opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

