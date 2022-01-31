Assetmark Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,304,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,326,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $51.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

