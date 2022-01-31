Assetmark Inc. Has $647,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $445,601,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $284.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.31. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

