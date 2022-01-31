Assetmark Inc. Has $489,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

