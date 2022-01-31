Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $243.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $161.10 and a one year high of $257.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.