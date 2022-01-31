Assetmark Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $808.14 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $888.76 and a 200-day moving average of $897.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

