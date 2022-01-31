Assetmark Inc. Acquires 527 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 179.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $384.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $569.15 and its 200 day moving average is $584.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

