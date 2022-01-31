Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

NYSE:EQR opened at $88.89 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,508. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

