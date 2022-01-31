ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.52. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863. ASM International has a 12 month low of $240.60 and a 12 month high of $497.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.65.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

