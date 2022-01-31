Ashland Global (ASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Ashland Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

