Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 2,213 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.13. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

