Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 12,591 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,098 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,591 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in HP by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

