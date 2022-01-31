Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 481,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 133,204 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 694.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

Shares of COF stock opened at $141.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $102.57 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

