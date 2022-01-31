Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,901 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Unilever by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

