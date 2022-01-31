Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.48.

NYSE AJG opened at $154.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

