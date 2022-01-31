Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 27.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,335,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,531 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $24,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

NYSE CWK opened at $20.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

