Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 603,402 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,748,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,886,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

