Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 725,120 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 39.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

