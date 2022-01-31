Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 417,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 103,377 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Brinker International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT opened at $31.79 on Monday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

