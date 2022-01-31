Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 6,751 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $21,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Arch Resources from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ARCH opened at $97.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

