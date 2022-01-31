Arizona State Retirement System Sells 421 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $146.40 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

