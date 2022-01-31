Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,211 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 41.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,471,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,856,000 after acquiring an additional 657,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $69.38 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

