Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.73.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $282.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.21 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

