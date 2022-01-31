Arizona State Retirement System Has $10 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $236.05 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,013.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

