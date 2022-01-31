Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases New Shares in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 17,046.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,946 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 42.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 15,479.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 309,589 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $6,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.