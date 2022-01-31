Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Purchases 299,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) by 237.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 31,663.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

