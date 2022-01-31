Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $913,000 in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $3,106,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GAMB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35. Gambling.com Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

