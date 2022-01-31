Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $1.73 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

