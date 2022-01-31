Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Increases Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

