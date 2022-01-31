Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $761,000 Stock Position in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 14.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 813,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 100,620 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 10.0% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 19.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 1,034.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 778,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 709,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

