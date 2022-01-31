Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) by 616.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512,109 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned 0.06% of Colicity worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Colicity by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,739 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,077,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

COLI stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

