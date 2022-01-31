Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.32. 28,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 512,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.68.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 79.3% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

