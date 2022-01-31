ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.50) in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.00 ($44.32).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

