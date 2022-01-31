AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.40 million. AquaBounty Technologies posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,820%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $1.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $2.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 million, with estimates ranging from $4.87 million to $7.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQB. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

AQB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 536,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,291. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

